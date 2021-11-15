Cincinnati school board considers student vaccine mandate

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a vaccine mandate for students at tonight's business meeting, along with survey results from parents about the issue, according to board member Mike Moroski.

Board members were anxious about a student vaccine mandate last month, worrying some parents might pull their kids from the district. At the time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had yet to approve a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

CPS doesn't currently track vaccination status for students. The district has offered student vaccine clinics in the past, but said currently there aren't any scheduled for the 5 to 11 age group.

The board voted 5-0 in September to require all staff and faculty to get vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test once a week.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m at the Cincinnati Public Schools Education Center. The meeting can be viewed on the CPS Public Affairs YouTube channel.

