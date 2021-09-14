Cincinnati Public Schools will require staff to get vaccine or test weekly

Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday evening to require all staff and faculty working in at a CPS property to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who remain unvaccinated will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

The mandate will not apply to volunteers.

The board's Policy and Equity Committee last month advanced the proposal, which would require all district employees to receive one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, although some yet unspecified exemptions could apply.

The new policy specifically mentions district all employees and co-located partners including resource coordinators, school resource officers or other partners working out of district offices must get the vaccine.

Employees must have their first shot done by October 1 and a second shot "within the appropriate time thereafter." Following that, employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination, or an approved reason for exemption.

"Political beliefs are not a sufficient enough reason to request an accommodation," the policy states, though exemptions will be offered for those with religious or medical constrictions.

New employees hired throughout the 2021-2022 school year will also be required to show proof of vaccination before they start their first day at the district.

Ohio state law prohibits school districts from requiring vaccines that have not gained full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only treatment to earn full approval status, although Moderna is in the process of that application. Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would be acceptable to meet the district's vaccine mandate, if the board approves the policy Monday.