Cincinnati Public Schools board considering possible school consolidations to cut costs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education is set to consider consolidating four schools to cut costs at a board meeting Monday night.

The board is expected to evaluate the consolidation of South Avondale Elementary and Rockdale Academy, as well as a possible merger between Frederick Douglass School and Evanston Academy, at that meeting.

Several Walnut Hills community and campus leaders have spoken out against that proposed merger, in which students at Frederick Douglass would be sent to Evanston.

“This is history that is being erased,” said Mona Jenkins, Walnut Hills Area Council President.

Jenkins said school employees and community members were blind-sighted by the proposal.

“We're especially surprised because Douglass has been doing so well,” said Geoffrey Sutton, Chair of the school’s Local School Decision Making Committee (LSDMC).

Sutton said campus and community leaders found out about the proposal last week.

“We're really concerned that these kids are going to have lots of troubles if they're suddenly over at Evanston,” he said. “How are they going to get home?”

Survey results in district documents indicate support for general consolidation plans in the district. 58.5% of respondents were supportive or strongly supportive of consolidating schools, according to data listed in district documents.

Jenkins said the group opposing the merger was not part of any conversation ahead of the meeting.

“We should have been a part of the engagement to come to this conclusion or even suggestion or recommendation,” she said.

A representative for the district said the district would be unable to provide a comment before Monday’s meeting.

The board will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mary A. Ronan Cincinnati Public Schools' Education Center at 2651 Burnet Avenue in Corryville.

The group opposing the Frederick Douglass merger will be holding a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. outside the elementary school.