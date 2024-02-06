Cincinnati Children's researchers find decline in kindergarten readiness following COVID pandemic

CINCINNATI — A study led by Cincinnati Children's found a significant decline in kindergarten-ready children in Cincinnati Public Schools post-pandemic.

Researchers found that only 30% of kindergartners were deemed ready in 2021, a 10% decrease from 2018. The study was based on data from a state-required Kindergarten Readiness Assessment taken by around 8,000 children.

"This means that seven of every 10 children in the Cincinnati Public Schools were considered not ready to learn when they entered kindergarten during the pandemic. This trend was even more pronounced among the more disadvantaged, Medicaid-covered children we see in our primary care clinics," the study's lead author, Dr. Kristen Copeland, writes.

Among children who receive care through Cincinnati Children's, researchers found only 21.5% were deemed ready to learn in 2021 compared to 32% in 2018.

The readiness assessment includes questions and tasks that measure a child's reading, early math, gross motor and fine motor skills, self-regulation and attention. The study found that factors found in children from disadvantaged families — including the child being insured by Medicaid, the family previously reporting food insecurity and the child previously failing a developmental screening assessment — were all associated with lower levels of readiness.

Because many of the associated factors are measured during a child's primary care visits, the study recommends enhancing the partnership between health care providers and schools, with a focus on getting families legal aid, speech therapy, early childhood programs and more much earlier in a child's development.

"It will take intense effort on multiple levels to help these children overcome this disruption," Copeland writes.

The study noted Cincinnati Children's and Cincinnati Public Schools have worked together on data-sharing, saying expanding that relationship to other districts can help more increase readiness among more children post-pandemic.