ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A group of Campbell County School bus drivers and monitors are threatening to disrupt service on the first day of school if the district does not raise their hourly wages.

"A significant number of monitors and drivers are not going to show up," school bus driver Bob Walerius said. "We’ll call in sick is what we’re going to do, we’re going to have a sick day."

The transportation employees plan to use the public comment section of this Monday night's school board meeting to air their grievances about wages they say are not comparable to surrounding districts.

“We were first on the pay scale three years ago,” Walerius said. “Now we are dead last.”

Walerius is one of the 90+ drivers and monitors who signed and presented a petition in May asking the school board to consider raising their wages.

“Basically we want to be paid the same as Kenton County,” he said. “Which is kind of the middle of the road — no more, no less.”

In June, the board responded to that petition by increasing the number of hourly classified wages, which includes positions like drivers, monitors and custodians. In addition to an existing step raise of 1.5%, bus drivers received an additional 2%. The board found that bus monitors were significantly under market, giving them an 11.8% increase.

But the group of drivers said those increases and the $16.65 starting salary are not enough.

“We’re still dead last, even with that,” Walerius said.

Campbell County Superintendent Dr. Shelli Wilson responded to the group's concerns, saying in a written statement that "substantial raises" made their positions more competitive, but the district is aware more will be needed.

"Our board has stated that they want to remain competitive and they know that we will need to revisit the classified hourly pay scales this year," said Wilson. "We are currently revisiting routes, actively working with the transportation department to find areas where we can increase efficiency, we are looking for drivers, and we are listening. We do not want our families, students, and staff impacted negatively. We will continue to work with the transportation department and plan for a great year."

