Beechwood Independent Schools superintendent announces retirement

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The superintendent of Beechwood Independent Schools is retiring at the end of the academic year, he announced in a letter to the community Tuesday morning.

Dr. Mike Stacy said he will be leaving after 10 years with the district. He noted that though he has two more years on his contract, "I believe there is great value in stepping away at a time when our district is thriving, leaving on a high note, with gratitude for all we have accomplished together."

"As I prepare for this next step, I do so with complete confidence in the continued success of Beechwood Independent Schools," Stacy said in his letter. "Our district is in exceptional hands, and I know that under the leadership of our board, administrators and dedicated staff, Beechwood will only continue to reach new heights."

Please see below for an important message from Dr. Stacy. pic.twitter.com/TX5K4JgztV — BeechwoodTigers (@beechwood_tiger) March 11, 2025

The Beechwood Board of Education just last May decided in a split vote to extend Stacy's contract for three years. Many who attended the meeting were upset about the contract extension ahead of the November election when a different board would take control. Others also noted the significant pay disparity between Stacy and the district's teachers.

Kentucky Department of Education statistics show Stacy made $250,000 this academic year — the sixth-highest-paid superintendent in the state and the highest of any superintendent with an average daily student attendance under 10,000.

Meanwhile, the average classroom teacher's salary at Beechwood sits at $60,867, around four times lower than Stacy's salary. That number is lower than the average salaries for teachers in nearby districts in Fort Thomas, Boone County, Ludlow, Newport and Campbell County.

In his letter, Stacy noted the district's academic and athletic success as well as its expanded facilities during his tenure.

"From implementing forward-thinking initiatives to completing transformative facility projects, we have built a district that is not only strong today but positioned for even greater success," Stacy said.

The district released a statement from its board after Stacy's letter, thanking him for his service. The board said it will begin a "comprehensive search process" to identify the district's next superintendent.

Please see below for an important message from our Board of Education. We are grateful for Dr. Stacy and his service to Beechwood Independent Schools! pic.twitter.com/fW41RTBvMf — BeechwoodTigers (@beechwood_tiger) March 11, 2025