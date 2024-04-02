What will the 2024 total solar eclipse look like?

CINCINNATI — A total solar eclipse occurs in several distinct stages as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. Those experiencing totality get them all and it’s a fascinating process.

The First Contact: The Partial Eclipse is where the moon takes its first nibble of the sun's disk and gradually darkens the sky as the moon's shadow progresses.

Second Contact: The Moon eventually completely covers the sun's disk, leading to the onset of totality. Now, the sky darkens significantly.

This stage includes the “Diamond Ring Effect” occurring just before totality as a small sliver of the sun's bright surface remains visible. This creates the "diamond" appearance. This spectacular sight is enhanced by the moon’s surface irregularities.

Totality: The moon completely covers the sun, plunging the surrounding area into darkness. This offers a rare glimpse of the sun's outer atmosphere, known as the solar corona.

Third Contact: Totality ends, and the moon gradually moves away from the sun, revealing its bright disk once again.

Fourth contact: The Partial eclipse ends when the moon doesn’t obscure any part of the sun…ending the total solar eclipse.

Scientists examine each stage of a total solar eclipse which offers unique opportunities for observation and study, providing insights into the dynamics of celestial bodies and their interactions.