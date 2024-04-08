Metamora prepares for eclipse mania

METAMORA, Ind. — Visit Grannie’s Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor in Metamora, and you’ll find cookie jars typically outnumber the number of customers inside.

“[We have] over 3200 different ones,” said owner Connie Ragle.

This week, those numbers might flip, as customers line up out the door of Ragle’s shop.

“People were lined up yesterday for probably three hours,” she said.

Metamora sits in the path of totality for April’s solar eclipse, meaning it will experience a total solar eclipse Monday.

Wendy and Martin Day are visiting from England.

“It’s been really lovely being in less touristy areas,” Wendy said. “Seeing some of the sort of real America that you don't really see on UK TV.”

They stopped by the shop Sunday.

Ragle said businesses have been extending hours and navigating large crowds.

“I've been making waffle cones all week,” she said. “We were counting yesterday I had 880 waffle cones done.”

For tourists flocking to towns like Metamora, the eclipse offers a once-in-a-lifetime sort of experience.

“We just love all these astronomical events,” Wendy Day said. “It's something that's so unique that to be part of it is quite exciting.”