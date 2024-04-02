Watch Now
NewsEclipse

Actions

ECLIPSE MINUTE: When is the next total solar eclipse in North America?

How long will we have to wait for the next solar eclipse
Answering your eclipse questions
Next total solar eclipse
Posted at 2:46 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 02:46:28-04

Total solar eclipse events are something we remember for a lifetime. That's why it's so important to get out and enjoy this event while it's here on Monday, April 8th.

But if you are busy or can't get into the path of this event, a common inquiry is how long we'll have to wait for the next one. Well.... pack a bit of patience and get ready to drive!

20 years:

Next total solar eclipse
Next total solar eclipse

21 years:

2045 eclipse
2045 eclipse

75 years:

2099 Eclipse in Ohio
2099 Eclipse in Ohio
More eclipse news:
ECLIPSE MINUTE: How to view the eclipse outside of totality Eclipse track April 8: Will we be able to see the solar eclipse? One NKY district eyeing unique learning opportunities from solar eclipse

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.