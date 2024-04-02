ECLIPSE MINUTE: When is the next total solar eclipse in North America?

Total solar eclipse events are something we remember for a lifetime. That's why it's so important to get out and enjoy this event while it's here on Monday, April 8th.

But if you are busy or can't get into the path of this event, a common inquiry is how long we'll have to wait for the next one. Well.... pack a bit of patience and get ready to drive!

20 years:

WCPO Next total solar eclipse



21 years:

WCPO 2045 eclipse



75 years: