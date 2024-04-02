Watch Now
ECLIPSE MINUTE: How to view the eclipse outside of totality

Posted at 2:35 AM, Apr 02, 2024
Whether you end up in the path of totality or just outside of that zone on Monday, there are several ways to view the progress of the eclipse.

Eclipse glasses are the "go-to" on Monday but there are other ways that you should check out this event and the supplies needed are pretty simple. Here are the ways to view first:

  • Pin Hole Projector Box
  • 2 Sheets of paper
  • Pasta Strainer
  • Use natural shadows

Pin Hole Projector:
Who has an Amazon box laying on the kitchen counter or in the garage? Save it for eclipse day and turn this into a projection method to see the moon cover the sun. NASA shared a video of how kids can make this, here are the step by step instructions:

2 Sheets of Paper:
This one is pretty simple! Place one sheet of paper on the ground and hole the other one above it with one tiny hole in the paper. When light passes through that hole, it will display how much of the sun is currently covered on the bottom paper! Have your kids trace it as it changes.

Two Sheets of Paper
Two Sheets of Paper

Pasta Strainer:
Our family did this experiment during the partial solar eclipse in 2017 and it was a hit with the kids! Just grab a pasta strainer (not the mesh style) and allow light to pass through the holes. You'll get a display of tiny sun shapes on a paper or poster board laying on the ground.

Pasta strainer to display eclipse phase
Pasta strainer to display eclipse phase

Use Nature:
Take a walk during the eclipse and notice the rays of sun coming between the leaves in our trees. Those rays will come through as mini moon shapes! This can be seen in the hour leading up to totality and the hour after totality.

Eclipse through the leaves
Eclipse through the leaves

More eclipse news:
