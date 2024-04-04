DIY solar eclipse viewer: How to make a pinhole projector

CINCINNATI — The entire Tri-State will be able to view at least part of the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The only safe way to directly view the celestial event is with certified ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses, which are being sold at many convenience and grocery stores throughout the area.

However, you’ll be able to see the various phases of the eclipse indirectly using some common household items in a “pinhole projector.”

Courtesy NASA Pinhole projector diagram

What you’ll need:



Long cardboard box (such as a cereal box)

White paper (the sturdier the better)

Scissors

Tape

Aluminum Foil

A sharp object to make a small hole (pin or pen)

Step 1: Trace an outline of the bottom of the cereal box on the white piece of paper. This white piece of paper will eventually serve as your “movie screen,”, so try to limit crinkles.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Step 1

Step 2: Cut the strip of white paper so that it fits inside the bottom of the box.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Step 2

Step 3: Apply tape or glue stick to one side of the white paper. Fasten it to the inside of the cardboard box.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Step 3

Step 4: Create two holes on the opposite half of the box. One will be for the aluminum foil and the other will be for your eye. Don’t make either hole too large.

“I want to make sure that I can cover [one side] up with my face when I'm looking into it so that it's blocking out the rest of the light, and the only light coming through is through this little pinhole,” said Nicole Capella, Cincinnati Observatory program manager.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Step 4

Step 5: Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover one of the holes. Tape it to the box.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Step 5

Step 6: Poke a tiny hole in the aluminum foil.

Maddy Schmidt Step 6

To use properly: Stand with your back to the sun, allowing light to filter through the hole in the aluminum foil. You should see a projection of the sun during the eclipse inside the box!

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Face your back to the sun.

During Totality: If you’re within the path of totality, you won’t see a shadow in the box during totality. It is safe to look without glasses directly only during those fleeting moments.

You can look up your specific eclipse totality on the map below. Search for your town and use the slider to adjust the time you can expect to be in the path of totality.