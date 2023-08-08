Frisch's to open franchise at CVG Airport

CINCINNATI — Travelers can grab a Big Boy before heading to their flight out of Cincinnati soon as Frisch's plans a new location at CVG Airport.

The Cincinnati-based chain said it will open a new franchised location in Terminal A just in time for holiday travel. They'll join other local favorites like Graeter's, Skyline and Braxton Brewing Co. CVG announced in January its plans for Braxton Brewing Co.'s 1,500-square-foot taproom, while Skyline was announced in March.

"Our team is delighted for the opportunity to bring another iconic Cincinnati brand to CVG," Spencer Shaw, executive vice president of United Concessions Group, said in a press release. "We are dedicated to giving the team members and travelers of CVG the best the Queen City has to offer, and this is another step in the right direction."

The new spot means there will be more than 80 Frisch's locations in the Tri-State, with the company planning to refranchise more locations later this year.

"Frisch's is helping to take CVG food options to new heights," said Jordin Nabi, VP of Marketing at Frisch's. "Now, travelers from across the country will be able to enjoy a Cincinnati favorite conveniently at the airport."