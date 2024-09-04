CVG Airport announces $20 million expansion project expected to bring more jobs, service opportunities

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG is getting ready to take flight with a new $20 million expansion project.

The international airport and Kentucky officials announced the new project, called "hanger row," Wednesday morning.

“A hanger for a lack of better terms is a big gas station for airplanes,” said CVG CEO Candace McGraw.

The new hanger will create more job opportunities at the airport, along with better services for manufacturing companies and their planes.

“If they need to paint the aircraft, if they need to tweak certain things,” McGrow said. “I’d love to see folks here that maybe even manufacture aircraft in the future.”

Developers said they are in the early environmental stage of the process, which means they are preparing the land, making sure it's ready to put shovels in the ground.

“These kinds of projects are a home run,” said Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore. “It’s a win-win.”

He said with new developments in the works, it’s also time to start thinking about travel to the new expansion.

Funded through Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, (RAISE), Moore said residents can expect some changes to the roads leading to the expansion.

“To support this we need to improve county and state highways leading to it,” he said. “So the RAISE grant will deal with the projects like Limaburg Road, Lakeland Boulevard, a brand new road that’s not even built yet, but it’s part of the vision that will run along the south part of this project.”

McGrow said the multi-million dollar project is a partnership with the state. In 2022, she said CVG brought in $9.4 billion, 49 thousand jobs and $81.4 million in taxes. She even mentioned the new aircraft mechanic schoolhelping grow CVG’s workforce.

“The themes of CVG have been about economic development, growth and partnership," she said, saying this development aligns with those three categories and will be a big step toward the future for the airport.