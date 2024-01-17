CEO of CVG Airport to retire in 2025; airport begins search process for next CEO

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport has launched its search for its next CEO after its current CEO announced her retirement, the airport announced.

Candace McGraw, current CEO of CVG, is set to retire on June 30, 2025.

Though the airport has more than a year until her retirement, the Kenton County Airport Board, which oversees CVG, has tapped Korn Ferry, a consulting firm based out of Los Angeles, to lead the search for its next leader.

"The board's objective in our search for the next CEO is to find a seasoned aviation professional with airport leadership experience," said Lisa Sauer, board chair. "The entire board is committed to finding the right leader for our CVG Airport team, the broader airport community and the Greater Cincinnati region."

McGraw has held the position at CVG since 2011. Sauer said she has led CVG to "new heights" during her more than a decade as CEO.

"The business of the airport has been completely rebuit, and we look forward to working with her and Korn Ferry to find an individual who will continue to lead us to meeting our mission of redefining and elevating the role of our airport," Sauer said.

McGraw said serving as CVG's CEO has been the highlight of her career.

"The board, our staff and this community have seen what collaboration can achieve," she said. "In 2012, CVG had an annual economic impact of $3.5 billion; just last week, we announced that, over the past decade, the results of our work have grown that figure to $9.3 billion. Now it is time to find the best person to lead CVG and our region to more growth and success."

McGraw will be among a search committee with members of the board's talent committee and aviation practitioners at Korn Ferry. The search process is expected to launch publicly in the spring. The board is also expecting to consider approval of a candidate in late fall 2024 to allow for transition through mid-2025.

