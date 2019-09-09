KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — An Edgewood woman who faked a cancer diagnosis for several years will report to the Kenton County Detention Center Friday to begin a 60-day sentence.

A judge sentenced Jessica Krecskay Monday to five years probation, plus 60 days in jail.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said Krecskay lied to coworkers-turned-friends about having cancer, and also lied about her son having cancer.

“This defendant did it out of financial greed,” Sanders said. “She did it to get the money that people were donating to her. That’s what is really offensive about this case.”

Becky Hobbs said she attended Beckfield College with Krecskay where they studied medical assisting. Hobbs said Krecskay told a group of friends that she was diagnosed with cancer as early as 2013.

“She continued to take advantage of all of us, who are in the medical field for a reason,” Hobbs said, “and most of us have been touched by cancer. So it was pretty devastating to learn that she faked it not only for herself but for her son.”

Hobbs said it was only a matter of time before Krecskay’s then-supporters realized the cancer diagnosis was a scam.

“As the years went on, because she told us that she was terminal and that she had been given six months to live … once those six months where up it was kind of obvious that she wasn’t looking any more ill,” Hobbs said.

According to Sanders, Krecskay received just shy of $15,000 in donations between 2015 and 2017. She also allowed coworkers to donate their own vacation days so she could spend time at home with her family.

“It’s really a shame that anybody out there who might otherwise be inclined to donate to a cancer patient or worthy charity has to question, ‘Is this another fake cancer patient?’ That’s why I found her conduct particularly reprehensible,” Sanders said.

Sanders had requested a longer prison sentence for Krecskay who pleaded guilty to theft by deception on July 11.

Krecskay’s defense attorney argued that she is undergoing treatment for mental health disorders, has no criminal history and is an “excellent candidate for probation.”

When the judge asked Krecskay why she did it, the Edgewood woman was unable to answer through her tears.

“I believe she’s done everything she can to make amends,” her defense attorney said.

Sanders said he was pleased Krecskay will see the inside of a jail.

The judge ordered Krecskay to report to jail at 6 p.m. Friday. She was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and ordered to pay restitution within 90 days.

“We’re happy that she’s healthy, we’re happy that her son is healthy,” Hobbs said. “But it’s devastating that many of us who supported her — who offered money, who offered our time, who offered our friendship, who offered love, our compassion to her, to her family.”