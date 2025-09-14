'We don't want it to escalate' | Kennedy Heights residents frustrated over rise in car break-ins

CINCINNATI — Some neighbors in Kennedy Heights tell us that car break-ins have become a rising problem in the neighborhood.

Kathy Cobb, who grew up in the area, reached out to us about her frustrations with the issues.

"We're not sitting ducks, which is what we feel like: sitting ducks," Cobb said.

Cobb said she's had plenty of neighbors wake up to find their cars had been broken into. She said some have even been impacted more than once.

"In the last five months, it's like every weekend somebody is saying something," Cobb said.

Hear what Cobb said she and other neighbors have been dealing with in Kennedy Heights in the video below:

Kennedy Heights residents frustrated over rise in car break-ins

She said the neighborhood is typically safe, but the issue has only gotten worse over the past year.

"I've been here all my life, never had any issues, never, as long as I've lived here," Cobb said. "Now all of a sudden, things have flipped."

Cobb said she keeps her car in the garage, so she luckily hasn't had any problems.

However, she said she's witnessed people attempting to break into her neighbors' cars.

"I literally saw three guys coming down the street and they were trying door handles," Cobb said. "It was five o'clock in the morning."

Cobb said she's frustrated because she said she feels police haven't done enough. She tells us police never showed up after the incident she witnessed.

"Police, they said they were going to send a unit out, never happened," Cobb said. "That was June 15, that was Father's Day morning. I haven't seen a unit yet, I'm still waiting."

According to Cincinnati police data, there have been 15 reported cases of "theft from auto" in Kennedy Heights this year.

But Cobb said that data doesn't paint the full picture.

"You're not taking any reports, you're not making me feel safe in my own home," Cobb said. "It's frustrating."

She's not the only neighbor who's dealing with the issues, either.

We spoke to Gary Delaney, who also lives in the area. He said it's an issue impacting multiple streets.

"Once they hit our street, they'll come over here and hit streets over here," Delaney said.

Delaney and Cobb said they understand that police may be busy with more pressing concerns, but they said they fear it could get worse.

"We don't want it to escalate," Cobb said.

We asked Cobb what she wants to see moving forward to get the problem solved:

"Their presence," Cobb said. "Have a police car ride down here. Three times a day wouldn't hurt."

We reached out to Cincinnati police to see if they're aware of the concerns from neighbors. We also wanted to see if there was anything neighbors or police could do to resolve the issues.

We're still waiting to hear back.

