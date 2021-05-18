Two shot near TQL Stadium around midnight Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot near TQL Stadium in the West End around midnight Tuesday, according to police.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department said two men were shot in a drive-by shooting shooting on the West side of TQL Stadium. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

Police are looking for a dark color sedan involved in the shooting.

These two men are the latest shooting victims in an already violent May. So far, there have been 32 shootings across Cincinnati in May with 12 of them happening in the last three days.

This is the highest number of shootings per month the city has seen in awhile, but the number of people shot is comparable to past years.

Police have also recovered over 600 guns off the streets this year, which is an increase of about 50%.

Ennis Tate with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program, said the program has been trying to talk to community members before violence increases.

"Because school is about to get out, because people are off work, because there's a struggle for the hustle to get it done and make ends meet," Tate said. "People are resulting to robbing Peter to pay Paul and then going back and robbing Paul."

