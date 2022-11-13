TSA: Agents didn't follow protocol, allowing man to bring box cutters aboard CVG flight that emergency landed

CINCINNATI — TSA employees are undergoing remediation training after not following protocol leading to a man bringing two box cutters aboard a CVG flight that emergency landed in Atlanta, TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said.

Friday evening, a plane departing from CVG heading to Tampa had to divert to Atlanta after a man threatened others with a box cutter aboard the flight. After the plane landed and the man was taken into custody where authorities found a second box cutter in his carry-on.

Per TSA's rules, box cutters are prohibited on a person or in a carry-on, but are allowed to be within checked luggage.

Mancha said that around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the man approached the TSA checkpoint in CVG where he provided his ticket for Flight 1761 and a temporary Ohio drivers license. After review, he proceeded to physical screening.

There he had two backpacks and additional loose items.

His belongings were screened using CT technology that creates a 3D image that rotates 360 degrees for analysis, Mancha said.

"Following review of the incident, including closed-circuit television (CCTV), the image review capabilities of the CT were not fully used," Mancha said. "The box cutters were not identified by the CT operator, but his property was identified for a further search."

During that search, Mancha said one box cutter was discovered, it's blades were removed and provided back to the passenger.

"This is contrary to standard operating procedure which requires these items to be placed in checked bags or voluntarily abandoned," Mancha said.

She said the backpack containing the other box cutter was screened for explosives, but it wasn't flagged or discovered.

The TSA employees involved in the passenger's screening have been placed in a training status for remediation on CT image review and physical search protocol, Mancha said.

Other than that, TSA is conducting shift briefs on the incident for all CVG and State of Kentucky employees.

There will also be statewide refresher training on CT image review, and nationally TSA is issuing a shift brief for all screening employees on this incident.

Police nor TSA have released the identity of the man who brought the box cutters onboard.

"TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously," Mancha said. "The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney's Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter."

READ MORE:

Flight from CVG emergency lands in Atlanta after passenger sneaks box cutter onboard, threatens to stab others

Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale

Police: Gunfight among 10 shooters breaks out during a boxing match in Mt. Healthy