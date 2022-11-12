Watch Now
Police: Gunfight among 10 shooters breaks out during a boxing match in Mt. Healthy

Police
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 12, 2022
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Up to 10 people were involved in a gunfight in Mt. Healthy early Saturday morning, police said.

One officer reported that there were as many as 10 shooters taking part in a dispute that stemmed from a boxing match around 1 a.m.

The event was taking place at the Hilltop Plaza when the fight broke out. There were no serious injuries sustained from the gunfight.

Police said they had one man in custody and on the way to the Criminal Justice Center by 2:30 a.m. Authorities were also able to recover a gun from the scene.

An investigation continues in the aftermath of the shootout. Anyone with any information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

