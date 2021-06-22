Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Trial date set for George Wagner IV in Pike County massacre

items.[0].videoTitle
A trial date is set for one of the Wagner family members accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
WCPO_George_Wagner_IV.jpg
Posted at 12:03 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 00:07:01-04

WAVERLY, Ohio — A trial date has been set for one of the Wagner family accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016.

George Wagner IV could face a jury in April of 2022 – he was in court Monday afternoon, the first time one of the family has been before a judge since Edward 'Jake' Wagner pleaded guilty in April.

Prosecutors charged members of the Wagner in relation to the killing of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, citing a custody battle over the child that Jake Wagner shared with Hannah Rhoden as motive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!