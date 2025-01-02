Tri-State Amazon driver accused of stealing over 40 packages, selling items on Facebook Marketplace

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — An Amazon driver is accused of stealing over 40 packages from the Springdale fulfillment center and selling the items on Facebook Marketplace.

Springdale police said in an affidavit that an Amazon loss prevention specialist contacted them to report an employee theft. She told police she had received information about items never delivered on a route associated with driver Elghadi Kah.

While investigating, she found video of Kah driving to the fulfillment center on Strategic Parkway, grabbing the cart with the packages and leaving. Amazon's employee tracking program showed Kah went directly to his home in Florence.

The woman also reported to police that she found Kah selling items on Facebook Marketplace that matched the items in the stolen packages.

Kah is accused of stealing 44 packages that in total valued at $3,265. He was charged on Dec. 31 with theft without consent.