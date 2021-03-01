Suspect in fatal Evanston shooting fled to Detroit, critically hurt in face-off with police

CINCINNATI — The suspect in a Sunday night shooting that left three people dead and two more injured fled to Detroit, Michigan before police there confronted and eventually shot him outside a hotel, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers issued murder and felonious assault warrants Sunday for 55-year-old Chandra Moore, who they said shot five people in Evanston. Two of those individuals were found dead at the scene, and a third had died by Monday morning.

WCPO sister-station WXYZ Monday morning spoke with Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who said they were alerted to the presence at a local hotel of a murder-warrant suspect out of Hamilton County. According to Craig, instead of risking the safety of other guests, they set up surveillance on him.

When the suspect left the hotel Monday morning, Craig said, he noticed officers waiting for him before opening fire at an unmarked police vehicle. Multiple officers fired back, striking the suspect multiple times. No Detroit officers were injured in the exchange.

Cincinnati police Monday afternoon confirmed Moore was the man involved in the confrontation with Detroit officers that morning. Hamilton County court records show Moore has a series of past convictions from the 1990s and 2000s including theft, burglary and assault.

Moore remained in critical condition at a Detroit hospital Monday morning, Craig said.

WCPO 9 I-Team reporter Craig Cheatham contributed to this story.