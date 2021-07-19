Sisters who shot homeless with BB gun sentenced to jail, community service

Sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper, both convicted of assault for a series of BB gun attacks on homeless people in Over-the-Rhine, were sentenced Monday to jail time, probation and community service.

Brittany, 29, and Kelsey, 28, were implicated in the June attacks alongside 30-year-old David White, who pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault in June.

RELATED: Sisters charged in BB gun shootings of homeless surrender to police

The two women were each sentenced to 80 hours of community service and 180 days in jail with credit for some time already served.

Brittany Hopper will remain on probation for three years after her release while Kelsey is on probation for two.