Sheriff: Multiple Tri-State businesses targeted by fake bomb threats in statewide email hoax

CINCINNATI — Multiple Tri-State businesses were targeted Tuesday by fake bomb threats as part of a larger statewide email hoax, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Tuesday morning, sheriff's deputies responded to Congregation Beth Adam synagogue in Loveland, Jewish Hospital in Kenwood and Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township for bomb threats received via email.

The sheriff's office said the first email came in around 8 a.m.

Bomb dogs were deployed at each location, and the sheriff's office said there were no credible threats.

Georgetown Behavioral in Brown County also received a bomb threat via email around 9 a.m., a representative said. Georgetown police responded an gave an all clear.

"Our Intelligence Unit confirmed that this email was part of a longer, statewide threat that was sent to multiple email addresses with the same language," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not say if they have any suspect information or idea who sent the email threats out.