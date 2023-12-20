'Sahara Sue': Body found in Las Vegas more than four decades ago identified as Cincinnati 19-year-old

LAS VEGAS — A body found lying in the Las Vegas dirt more than 44 years ago has been identified as a Cincinnati 19-year-old.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday its cold case investigators were able to identify Gwenn Marie Story as the "Sahara Sue Doe" found dead near the former home of El Rancho Vegas Hotel and Casino on Aug. 14, 1979.

Police said a man walking through an open field at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard found Story's body lying in the dirt. The Clark County Coroner's Office determined Story's death was a homicide, but officials could never identify her.

In September 2022, cold case investigators were able to identify and contact possible family members, who then gave DNA samples. They used forensic genetic genealogy — DNA processing and comparing technology — to finally identify Story.

Just 19 at the time of her death, police said Story left her home in the summer of 1979 to try to locate her biological father in California. Police said Story left with two male friends, who told her family they had left her in Vegas.

Story's family told police they never heard from her again.

Anyone with information on Story or the two men she traveled with is asked to call LVMPD's cold case section either by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent through their Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.