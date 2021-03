CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old women was shot dead early Wednesday morning in Clifton.

Cincinnati police responded to a report of a person shot on Morrison Avenue around 3:42 a.m., according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

They discovered the wounded 23-year-old Kyree Sanders in a parking lot. Firefighters took Sanders to a hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information about Sanders’ death should call Cincinnati homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.