Police: One teen killed, three others injured in Walnut Hills shooting Thursday night

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said one teenager was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting in Walnut Hills.

According to police, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Walter Avenue for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Ladarius Evans dead from at least one gunshot. Officers also found three other shooting victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The police have not said if there are any suspects in the case at this time, and they are still investigating this incident.

