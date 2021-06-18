Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: One teen killed, three others injured in Walnut Hills shooting Thursday night

items.[0].image.alt
Adam Schrand
Cincinnati police officers on scene of a homicide in Walnut Hills.
cpd_walter_ave.jpg
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 08:09:19-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said one teenager was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting in Walnut Hills.

According to police, officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Walter Avenue for reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Ladarius Evans dead from at least one gunshot. Officers also found three other shooting victims suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The police have not said if there are any suspects in the case at this time, and they are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!