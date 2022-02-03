Police search for man who stole hundreds from Fort Wright bank

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Police are searching for a man that allegedly robbed a Fort Wright bank.

In a press release, investigators said a man entered the Guardian Savings Bank on Kyles Lane a little after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. He allegedly stole $300 in cash before escaping on foot going north on Dixie Highway. Police said he did not have a weapon and did not hurt anyone inside.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Kenton County Emergency Communications at 859-356-3191

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Bank robbers steal large amount of money from bank in Lockland

A man is dead after a bank robbery in Hyde Park

