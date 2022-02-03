Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police search for man who stole hundreds from Fort Wright bank

Man stole from Guardian Savings Bank
items.[0].image.alt
Photos provided by Fort Wright Police Departmnet
Police said a man in a gray toboggan, black jacket and black pants took approximately $300 in cash from Guardian Savings Bank on Kyles Lane.
ft wright bank robbery guardian savings
Posted at 12:22 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 00:22:16-05

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Police are searching for a man that allegedly robbed a Fort Wright bank.

In a press release, investigators said a man entered the Guardian Savings Bank on Kyles Lane a little after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. He allegedly stole $300 in cash before escaping on foot going north on Dixie Highway. Police said he did not have a weapon and did not hurt anyone inside.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Kenton County Emergency Communications at 859-356-3191

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Bank robbers steal large amount of money from bank in Lockland
A man is dead after a bank robbery in Hyde Park

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.