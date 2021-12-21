A man is in the hospital after a bank robbery in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Eagle Savings Bank on Edwards Road after receiving a call that an armed man was inside demanding money.

Officers with Cincinnati Police and Norwood Police spotted a man that matched the suspect's description on Wasson Way Trail near Dana Avenue. When they confronted him, they said he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head. He was rushed to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Investigators said they are confident that this man is the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.



