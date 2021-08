CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed Sunday night in a St. Bernard condo, according to the St. Bernard Police Department.

Police said around 10:45 p.m. Sunday they responded to Chalet Drive for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, 46-year-old Deonte Nuckols, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but they have not said if they have any suspects.