Police: Man shot, killed other man in Harrison apartment Sunday, lied to officers about it

HARRISON, Ohio — A man was arrested after he shot and killed another man in an apartment building in Harrison, Ohio, according to police.

Officers with the Harrison Police Department responded to the Shaker Point Apartments Sunday around 10:55 a.m. for reports of a man who accidentally shot himself in the chest.

When officers got on scene, they found Antonio Rodgers with a gunshot to his chest. First responders tried to save Rodgers but were unable to, and Rodgers died at the scene.

After an investigation, officers said Rogers did not accidentally shot himself in the chest, but he was shot in the chest by Keyshawn Bourrage.

According to court documents, Bourrage shot Rogers in the chest with a rifle. When Bourrage learned that police were on the way to the scene, he moved the rifle and "lied about the entire incident" to police.

Police arrested and charged Bourrage with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are holding Bourrage in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $35,000 bond.