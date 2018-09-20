Police investigate $20,000 cell phone heist in West Chester
Denise Callahan | Journal-News
1:13 PM, Sep 20, 2018
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a report that more than $20,000 worth of cell phones were stolen from an AT&T store in West Chester during the past month, the Journal-News reported Thursday.
A total of 23 iPhones valued at $20,569 — including two Apple iPhone X phones valued at $1,149 each — disappeared from the store on Civic Centre Boulevard between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10, according to a police report.
Police are investigating, according to township spokesperson Barb Wilson.
