Police investigate $20,000 cell phone heist in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a report that more than $20,000 worth of cell phones were stolen from an AT&T store in West Chester during the past month, the Journal-News reported Thursday.

A total of 23 iPhones valued at $20,569 — including two Apple iPhone X phones valued at $1,149 each — disappeared from the store on Civic Centre Boulevard between Aug. 16 and Sept. 10, according to a police report.

Police are investigating, according to township spokesperson Barb Wilson.

