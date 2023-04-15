Police: 3 people shot in downtown Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police responded to calls for multiple people shot in downtown Cincinnati Saturday evening shortly before 6 p.m.

Police say that three victims were located in and around Piatt Park all suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

According to Lt. David Schofield, this does not appear to be a random shooting. He said a group of people were enjoying an evening in the park when a man approached them. An altercation began and subsequently shots were fired.

Police said they are reviewing area footage, interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for the assailant, who is still at large.

WCPO has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information is discovered.