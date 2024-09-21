Police: 2 people shot, 1 killed in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Winton Hills, according to a release from Cincinnati Police.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Craft Street at about 1:15 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived, police said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Thirty-seven-year-old Devon Trotter was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati police did not say whether they have a suspect in the shooting but did say the department's homicide unit is handling the investigation.



