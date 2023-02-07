Police search for person of interest in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Springdale Monday afternoon.

The Springdale Police Department said a person was shot at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The shooting was not immediately reported to police and officials said the person was taken to the hospital by another person. Their condition is currently unknown.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows a person of interest in the shooting. Police said they were seen in a black Volkswagen.

Provided by the Springdale Police Department

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

