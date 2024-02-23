New York man arrested, accused of sexually abusing Clinton County 11-year-old

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man from New York is accused of traveling to Clinton County to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Noah Knight was arrested Thursday in Yonkers, New York on aggravated sexual abuse and production of child pornography charges. The office of Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, said Knight traveling to Wilmington to meet up with a child he met on Snapchat.

According to the charging documents, Knight had sex with the child multiple times. He is also accused of making video recordings of the sexual abuse.

Knight appeared in federal court in New York on Friday and will be brought to the Southern District of Ohio to face his charges.