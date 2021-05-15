What you need to know as Kings Island opens 2021 season today

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island kicks off its 2021 season Saturday at 11 a.m., and there are a few changes you'll see compared to last year's shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors over age 10 will be required to wear masks indoors, though you won't have to wear one if you are actively eating in one of the park's restaurants. You also won't need to wear a mask if you are walking around outdoors or more than 6 feet of other guests.

Masks will be recommended on rides but not required as they were in 2020. The park is also dropping ride limits, so all rows will be filled on coasters and rides.

When visitors arrive, they won't be greeted by the big white screening tents at the entrance seen last season. The park no longer requires temperature checks at the gates or mobile app pre-screening. Instead, the health questionnaire will be conducted by park associates at the front gate.

Reservations were mandatory last year but will only be required for the Soak City water park this year.

Find more information on tickets, Soak City reservations and COVID-19 protocols here.