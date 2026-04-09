'Taken that person's dignity' | Mason Schools issues warning on explicit AI content after student arrest

MASON, Ohio — A Mason City Schools student has been charged with 51 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to a heavily redacted police report.

The report indicated officers served a search warrant at the student's home and seized multiple devices. Court records indicate that child sexual abuse material was located on his phone.

The district declined our request for comment on the arrest, saying they can't comment on individual student matters.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district said, "When concerns are brought to our attention, we take them seriously."

"Our administrative teams work in partnership with our safety personnel, prevention and wellness staff, and, when appropriate, law enforcement to thoroughly investigate and respond," the letter says. "We are also committed to supporting any student who may be impacted."

The letter encouraged families to have conversations with children about technology use and how creating or sharing any altered images of others violates both school expectations and the law.

"The creation or distribution of explicit images of minors — even if generated by AI — may constitute illegal activity with serious consequences," the letter says.

We talked with Mason Schools Public Information Officer Tracey Carson. She told us there have been increased reports of AI-generated violent or sexually explicit content within the district.

"I think people can imagine, I'm not hurting anybody. You are," she said. "The image you used of a real classmate, a real celebrity, a real person is tied ... you've taken that person's dignity."

Additionally, the district's letter said any child who feels unsafe can speak with a counselor or member of their prevention and wellness team. Families can also use the Safe Schools Tip Line to report issues.

"We have people who are trained to help them navigate the next steps and be with them in that moment, be with that family, but also in the long term," Carson said.

We contacted the law firm representing the student for comment on his charges and haven't received a response.

Court records show he was released from juvenile detention to house arrest pending his May 6 pretrial hearing. Part of that release barred the teen from access to electronics, banned them from unsupervised contact with minors or animals and ordered no contact with any victims.