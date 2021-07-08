Kings Island wants guests to leave their cash at home, switching card or internet-based payments

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati area’s biggest amusement park is encouraging its guests to leave the cash at home.

Starting in mid-July, all Kings Island locations will only accept credit or debit cards or an online payment form like Apple Pay or Google Pay, a news release from park spokesperson Chad Showalter said.

For visitors without card or online-based forms of payment, the park will offer kiosks in five locations across the park that will transfer cash to a card which can be used anywhere, not just at Kings Island or Soak City Water Park.

Each card can be loaded with up to $500 and must have a minimum of $5.

The park's website said going cashless will allow them to conduct contact-less transactions.

