Kings Island raising hourly wages, offering $3K bonus for some seasonal jobs

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island, which on Wednesday announced it would limit its hours due to a shortage of workers, will increase pay for some jobs as it attempts to hire 900 seasonal employees.

Food and beverage service workers, lifeguards and security staff can expect an hourly wage of $18, the part announced in a news release Friday. Kings Island previously raised hourly wages for all employees earlier in May.

Park employees are also now eligible to earn up to $3,000 in bonuses as part of a new program, according to the release. Details about that program were not disclosed.