Dorothy Lane Market announces plans for new grocery store in Mason

MASON, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati area will finally get its own Dorothy Lane Market grocery store.

Wednesday morning, DLM announced plans to expand to Mason as a part of a new $150 million mixed-use planned community. The site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row Roads—formerly the Western Row Golf Course.

Pending final planning commission, governmental and final city council approvals, the project is anticipated to break ground in 2022, according to a DLM release.

Jessie Kuhn, marketing and communications director at DLM, said the store gets questions almost daily as to when DLM is coming to Cincinnati. Currently, the grocer operates three locations in the Dayton area — Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro.

“We’re very excited by the prospect of joining the Mason community,” said Norman Mayne, DLM owner. “For over 70 years, we’ve been serving customers in Dayton, but also many who come to us from the Greater Cincinnati area. We’ve been searching for years for the right place for a store there. We feel fortunate to have found this excellent location in Mason. It’s been great to work with the City of Mason and we already feel at home there.”

The mixed-use development where the grocer will sit will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk and walking paths with a central green connecting DLM, restaurants and retail shops to a boutique hotel and residential lifestyle community on the site, as well as nearby neighborhoods, according to plans released by DLM.

“We appreciate the vision that Ellen Zopff Todia and the entire Zopff family have as landowners and the work of the Traditions Group team in developing the project—and we are grateful for the wonderful support we have received from the City of Mason,” Mayne said. “We look forward to continuing our work together to create an exciting food destination that will serve Mason and the entire Greater Cincinnati community.”