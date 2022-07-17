9:30 p.m. Update

Police said the backpack has been cleared and SWAT teams have finished clearing all the stores in the mall.

Police have confirmed that there was one male victim and four female victims. Police said the armed civilian has been identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County.

8 p.m. Update

Police said the shooter was killed by an armed civilian inside the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The civilian is cooperating with officials. No information about the civilian has been released. The suspect's identity has also not been released at this time.

Police said Johnson County Bomb Squad is on the scene after finding a backpack left at the food court bathrooms.

Original Story Below

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people are dead and two others have been injured after a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

According to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison two people have been transported from the scene to Eskenazi Hospital.

In a press briefing just before 8 p.m. IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and they are not looking for anyone at this time.

Prior to the briefing, Fillenwarth had told WRTV that the suspected shooter was dead.

Ison confirmed that information during the 8 p.m. briefing.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the incident.

According to IMPD, there will be a reunification scene for families at 736 Loews Boulevard in Greenwood.

There is currently no active ongoing threat, according to IMPD. They are methodically going through the mall to locate any people with injuries and to locate anything that may give answers.

Watch the update from Rafael Sanchez below for the latest information.