Harrison Avenue shut down after several shots fired

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police shut down a large stretch of Harrison Avenue Saturday night after several gunshots were fired in the area.

Corporal Chris Brausch with Green Township police said officers working a detail at the Dent Schoolhouse called in several gunshots around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Brausch said several shell casings were found in the roadway along the 6000 block of Harrison Ave., but no victims were located.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation and roadway will remain closed as they process the scene.

