KSP: 2 people in Cincinnati arrested, charged with murder in Kentucky death investigation

Posted at 4:20 PM, Sep 19, 2023
SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people in Cincinnati are charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Kentucky.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), troopers responded to a structure fire in Spencer County in May and found human remains inside. Those remains were identified as 35-year-old Christiana Walker.

KSP said multiple search warrants were issued in the Cincinnati area after the coroner determined that Walker's death was a homicide.

In conjunction with the Cincinnati Police Department, KSP executed the search warrants and arrested 22-year-old Kimberly Walton and 39-year-old Edet Wettee, both of Cincinnati.

The two have been charged with one count of murder and are currently incarcerated in Ohio, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

The release adds that one juvenile was in Wettee's custody at the time of his arrest. That juvenile is now currently in the care of the State of Ohio.

KSP said the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

