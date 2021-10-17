Newport officer accused of asking teen for explicit pictures, sexual relations

NEWPORT — A Newport Police officer is facing charges related to allegations he asked an underage teen for explicit pictures and asking to have sexual relations with the boy, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Boone County Sheriff's Office charged Tyler L. Hatfield, 30, from Burlington with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or prohibited activities.

According to deputies, the investigation began Friday after a teenage boy came forward with the allegations. The victim reportedly told investigators Hatfield reached out to him on SnapChat.

Detectives said they recovered a cellphone and a tablet following a search at Hatfield's home Saturday night.

Investigators said when interviewed, Hatfield confessed to sending explicit messages to the victim and requesting and then receiving an explicit picture from the victim.

Lt. Philip Ridgell said there is no evidence to suggest Hatfield committed the crimes while on duty or while in his professional capacity.

Newport Police Department released a statement following Hatfield's arrest and said Hatfield has been suspended without pay and an internal investigation is being conducted.

"Nothing is more important to his department and to the citizens of Newport than the integrity of our officers," the department wrote in a press release. "Any allegations of this nature — if true — will not be tolerated."