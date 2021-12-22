Elderly woman found dead in Milford is a homicide

MILFORD, Oh — Milford Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman as a homicide.

According to a press release, officers responded Wednesday around 8:20 a.m. to a home on Seminole Trail for a welfare check and discovered the body of 75-year-old Mary Danbury.

Police said her death does not appear to be a random act and there's no reason for the concern for the safety of the community.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

At this time, there's no information available regarding Danbury's exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.