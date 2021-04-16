Hamilton County deputy arrested, charged with pandering obscenities involving a minor

CINCINNATI — A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged Friday with multiple counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Ronald Vest, 51, is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all of which are felonies.

No other information about these charges is available at this time.

Deputies are holding Vest at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He will face a judge for arraignment Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating Vest.