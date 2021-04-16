Watch
Hamilton County deputy arrested, charged with pandering obscenities involving a minor

WCPO Staff
<p>The Hamilton County Justice Center. File photo. </p>
Posted at 11:31 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 11:31:17-04

CINCINNATI — A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged Friday with multiple counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

Ronald Vest, 51, is charged with one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all of which are felonies.

No other information about these charges is available at this time.

Deputies are holding Vest at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He will face a judge for arraignment Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating Vest.

