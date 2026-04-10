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Fire at Planned Parenthood building in Mt. Auburn was set by an intruder, CEO says

Planned Parenthood fire
WCPO
Planned Parenthood fire
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CINCINNATI — An intruder started a fire at a Planned Parenthood building in Mt. Auburn Thursday night, the company's CEO said in a social media post Friday.

The post said around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, an intruder entered the building located at 2314 Auburn Ave. and started a fire. The building was empty at the time, and the fire was contained to a "small storage area."

There is "significant fire and water damage" to the first floor of the building, according to the post, but the rest of the building was not impacted.

"Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio is grateful to the Cincinnati Fire and Police Departments for their swift action," the post said.

The post said Planned Parenthood is working with local authorities to find a suspect.

The Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed the incident was arson Friday. The department said the fire is under investigation by multiple agencies and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Scripps News On The Scene

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