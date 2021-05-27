Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Federal agents arrest Covington man accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

items.[0].image.alt
FBI/Provided
Federal court documents included this image, alleging that Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Kentucky, circled in red, participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.
This image depicts a man the FBI identified as Nicholas Brockhoff taking cell phone video while participating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:53:10-04

FBI agents announced Thursday the arrest of a Covington man in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.

Nicholas Brockhoff faces multiple federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement, the agency's Louisville office said.

Court documents depict Brockhoff brandishing and spraying a fire extinguisher on the grounds outside the Capitol rotunda. His use of the extinguisher resulted in an assault on officers causing their dispersion and impeding their efforts to control the crowd, according to an affidavit.

nicholas-brockhoff-fire-extinguisher-capitol.jpg
Image submitted as evidence in court documents accusing Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Ky., participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brockhoff was expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

WCPO will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!