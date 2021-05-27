Federal agents arrest Covington man accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

FBI agents announced Thursday the arrest of a Covington man in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol building.

Nicholas Brockhoff faces multiple federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement, the agency's Louisville office said.

#BREAKING: NICHOLAS JAMES BROCKHOFF of Covington, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd @FBIMemphis pic.twitter.com/onqYpg6MFB — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) May 27, 2021

Court documents depict Brockhoff brandishing and spraying a fire extinguisher on the grounds outside the Capitol rotunda. His use of the extinguisher resulted in an assault on officers causing their dispersion and impeding their efforts to control the crowd, according to an affidavit.

FBI/Provided Image submitted as evidence in court documents accusing Nicholas Brockhoff, of Covington, Ky., participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Brockhoff was expected to appear in federal court Thursday.

WCPO will update this story.