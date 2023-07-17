Watch Now
CPD: Woman shot, killed in West End


Posted at 1:06 AM, Jul 17, 2023


CINCINNATI — A woman was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue in West End shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Over 20 evidence markers were seen being placed carefully at the site of Cincinnati's latest homicide by a WCPO photojournalist.

Cincinnati police were scouring the area for clues and conducting their investigation well into the night. This is an active, ongoing case.

If you have any tips or information about this fatal shooting please call CPD district 1 at 513-765 -1212 or Crimstoppers at 513-352-3040.

